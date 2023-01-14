The Go! Team Release Cheeky New Single “Gemini”

Home News Gracie Chunes January 14th, 2023 - 4:34 PM

English band The Go! Team has released their latest single, “Gemini.” The new song is set to be featured on the groups upcoming album Get Up Sequences Part Two, which is set to be released Friday, February 3 via Memphis Industries.

The single was accompanied by a retro and aesthetically pleasing music video featuring the band performing the song along with the occasional lyric on the screen. The song itself is a celestial space rap, taking inspiration from the poem “Ego Tripping” by Nikki Giovanni.

Get Up Sequences Part Two will pick up where 2021’s Get Up Sequences Part One left off. A chaotic but coherent album, part two will continue the theme of grooviness that part one brought. The Go! Team frontman Ian Parton describes the album as “A feeling that there is so much good shit out there that you are grabbing it all at the same time. The record is saying: “Look at this. Look at this”. When you listen to it I just want the saturation of the world to be turned up.”

Get Up Sequences Part Two track list is as follows:

1. Look Away, Look Away

2. Divebomb

3. Getting To Know (All The Ways We’re Wrong For Each Other)

4. Stay and Ask Me In a Different Way

5. The Me Frequency

6. Whammy-O

7. But We Keep On Trying

8. Sock It To Me

9. Going Nowhere

10. Gemini

11. Train Song

12. Baby

Stream “Gemini” here.