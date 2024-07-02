Pitchfork Announces Mano Sundaresan As New Head Of Editorial Content

Home News Cait Stoddard July 2nd, 2024 - 4:04 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, It has been six months since Condé Nast announced they would be folding Pitchfork into another of the publisher’s titles, GQ, and laying off Editor in Chief Puja Patel along with several other staff members in the process. Since then, some people have been mourning the loss of the Pitchfork by calling it the end of an era for music journalism.

But earlier today, Pitchfork announced they hired a new Head of Editorial Content, Mano Sundaresan, who is the founder of the music blog No Bells and has worked for NPR. Billboard broke the news in an interview with both Sundaresan and Will Welch, the former GQ EIC who is now the global editorial director of GQ and Pitchfork.

While talking about Sundaresan, Welch says: “We just had a really cool meeting last week, where it was GQ editors sharing what they’re excited about in music looking ahead at the rest of the year, and then the Pitchfork editors doing the same. There are conversations like that happening, but the Pitchfork brand is continuing standalone, and GQ is continuing standalone as well.”