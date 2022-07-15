WEBCAST: Stream Pitchfork Festival 2022

Home News Alexandra Kozicki July 15th, 2022 - 5:59 PM

The 2022 edition of Pitchfork Festival is streaming live all weekend! Catch all the action starting Friday (7/15) and going through Sunday (7/17). Find the streaming schedule below.

Pitchfork music festival is one of the largest and most popular independent music festivals in the United States. The festival is held annually in Chicago, Illinois, and features a wide range of genres, including indie rock, hip hop, and electronic music. The eclectic lineup usually includes both established and up-and-coming artists, and this year’s festival will be no different.

According to BrooklynVegan, plenty of genre-defining artists are playing this year, from the softer side of indie and pop like Mitski and Japanese Breakfast to brash punk band Iceage. Between sets from headliners The National and Earl Sweatshirt, you can also find sets from Ethel Cain, Parquet Courts, CupcakKe, Dry Cleaning, Low, Sofia Kourtesis, Toro Y Moi, and many more. Check out the full list under the stream below.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Blue Stage

Red and Green Stages