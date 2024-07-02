MGMT Share Compelling New Video For “People In The Streets”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 2nd, 2024 - 4:57 PM

Earlier today, MGMT has added more to their already impressive video catalog with a new clip for “People in the Streets” by first time director Christina Marie Karr. For her version of “People In The Streets,” Karr combined personal everyday objects and archival footage to establish inner and outer landscapes of the domestic psychedelic. “People in the Streets” is from MGMT’s most recent album, Loss Of Life, which was released this past February on Mom+Pop.

While talking about their latest video, MGMT says: “Here it is, the last visual stop for Loss Of Life. The caboose is loose. The brain waves goodbye, components start breaking down. The smoke dissipates. Now the streets are empty. Now the streets are full. What is meant by all of this? When all is not and everything is still, everything moves.”

Formed in 2002, MGMT released their influential and Grammy nominated debut album ,Oracular Spectacular in 2007, followed by Congratulations in 2010 and a self titled project three years later. The title track of the duo’s most recent album, 2018’s Little Dark Age, became an out of nowhere viral smash during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The album spawned more than five million videos about social justice, trans rights, anime and the war in Ukraine. It is currently the band’s number one most streamed song and third most streamed all time behind “Electric Feel” and “Kids.”

