MGMT Joined By Christine & The Queens On New Video For “Dancing In Babylon”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 20th, 2024 - 1:45 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

MGMT has offered a final taste of new music ahead of the Feburary 23 release of their upcoming Mom + Pop album, Loss Of Life, in the form of “Dancing in Babylon.” The song and video both feature Christine and the Queens’s Chris, marking the first ever duet on an MGMT album. The “Dancing in Babylon” clip was directed by MGMT’s longtime collaborator Ray Tintori, who previously helmed videos for the band’s classics “Time To Pretend,” “Electric Feel” and “Kids.”

The music video also boasts the talents of the iconic John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch,) British actor Julian Morris (Pretty Little Liars, New Girl) and his real-life husband, artist Landon Ross.

While talking about the song, Chris said: “I always loved MGMT’s multiverse, their freedom and talent, their limpid songwriting and killer soundscapes. Regal, inspiring. When they reached out for this power ballad, I was honored and also excited to dive into their dream, because I have the same all-encompassing approach with my work.”

The artist adds: “I loved the backstory of the lyrics as well, and I work my lower register here more than usual. I felt invited into their cool movie, and I’m glad to be now a part of the galaxy. Let’s work on more love in the love galaxy.”

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin