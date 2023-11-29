MGMT Share Amusing New Music Video For “Bubblegum Dog”

Home News Tiffany Cheng November 29th, 2023 - 12:45 PM

Indie band MGMT has recently shared their newly-released music video for their new single, “Bubblegum Dog.” The single is set to be featured in their newly-anticipated album, Loss of Life. Additionally, the album is set to be released on the 23rd of February of next year. The music video for “Bubblegum Dog” is now available to be streamed on YouTube.

MGMT’s new music video is directed by Julia Vickerman and Tom Schapling. The various scenes of MGMT’s music video give reference to many classical ’90 alternative videos. The directors have discussed that MGMT’s miusic video includes various impressions of children shows, such as, Yo Gabba Gabba and The Mighty Boosh. They have also discussed their opinions on the bandmembers of MGMT, specifically Ben and Andrew, as to how comedic they were during the shooting of the music video. The bandmembers have also equally shared their talent for acting and for experimenting with the props used on set.

MGMT’s new album, Loss of Life, is the band’s subsequent album set to be released after their 2018 albun, Little Dark Age. The new album is produced by Daniel Lopatin and James Richardson. For one of MGMT’s new songs, “Mother Nature,” it is produced with Brian Burton. Miles A. Robinson has also served as an associate producer and engineer for Loss of Life.