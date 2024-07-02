Dio Disciples Featuring Joey Belladonna Announced As Replacements For Dokken At Alcatraz Festival

Home News Cait Stoddard July 2nd, 2024 - 3:05 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Dio Disciples has replaced Dokken at this year’s Alcatraz festival, which is set to take place on August 9-11 in Kortrijk, Belgium. Due to persistent medical complications involving Don Dokken, Dokken was forced to cancel their summer 2024 European Tour, including an appearance at Alcatraz. Dio Disciples consists of members from Ronnie James Dio‘s band, supplemented with top notch musicians who have more than earned their stripes.

In addition to keyboardist Scott Warren and drummer Simon Wright, the band’s current lineup is completed by vocalist Oni Logan ,bassist Bjorn Englen, guitarist Ira Black and vocalist Joey Belladonna. Billed as a “celebration of the music and legacy of the greatest singer in the world, Ronnie James Dio, Dio Disciples have been playing Ronnie’s music on tour in order to keep their old bandmate’s memory alive.

As for Belladonna, he has recently started a tribute band to Ronnie James Dio. The new group will play four shows in Florida in August, by performing music from Dio, Black Sabbath and Rainbow. While talking about the artist Dio, Belladonna says: “Ronnie’s an inspirational singer for me. I really believe that as you grow up, you’re inspired by the people that perform and things that you would like to hear yourself be in that kind of category.”

The artist adds: “And have such a talent like he did and just be inspired. He was a great human being, great musician and just all that… He was just the slickest. He was so heavy but melodic, as well as his attitude about everything. He had great charisma.”

