Pearl Jam Cancel Two More Shows Due To Ongoing Illness

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

According to loudwire.com, Last week Pearl Jam cancelled their London stadium show “due to illness in the band” and now, Pearl Jam has issued a statement about the cancellation of two more shows in Berlin, Germany. The grunge band’s July 2 and July 3 shows were both canceled, in addition to the June 29 show in London. To further explain the cancellations, Pearl Jam went on social media stating: “We are sorry to share that the Pearl Jam concerts scheduled for Tuesday, July 2nd and Wednesday, July 3rd in Berlin are cancelled. Despite everyone’s best efforts, the band has yet to make a full recovery.”

We are sorry to share that the Pearl Jam concerts scheduled for Tuesday, July 2nd and Wednesday, July 3rd in Berlin are cancelled. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Thank you for continued understanding and support, it means the world.

– Pearl Jam pic.twitter.com/fXIcjizGX8

— Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) June 30, 2024

The post continues with: “The impacts of this decision are not lost on us. We feel deeply that so many people spend their time, money, and emotional energy to get tickets and then to come see the band and it is heart wrenching to have to disappoint you. We also appreciate the many people whose hard work goes into making these shows happen. Please trust we never take these decisions lightly and try to do everything possible to show up for you all. We wish a reschedule had been possible for this tour leg and hope to come back to berlin soon. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Thank you for continued understanding and support, it means the world. – Pearl Jam.”

The U.K. and European leg of Pearl Jam’s world tour is in support of their latest album, Dark Matter, began on June 22 but only two of those scheduled shows have been played so far. At this time the band has not mention which members have gotten sick.

