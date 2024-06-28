Pearl Jam Cancels London Show Due To Illness

Home News Heather Mundinger June 28th, 2024 - 3:51 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

According to Loudwire, Pearl Jam has issued a statement announcing the cancellation of their highly anticipated stadium show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, scheduled for June 29 due to an illness within the band.

The iconic grunge pioneers are currently on a world tour supporting their latest album, Dark Matter. Having wrapped up the North American leg of the tour in late May, the band had delivered memorable performances, including an eight-song encore by Eddie Vedder that featured a solo acoustic cover of Johnny Cash’s version of Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt.” Additionally, actor Bradley Cooper joined the band on stage at the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa Valley, CA.

The U.K. and European leg of the tour began on June 22 in Dublin, Ireland. However, the tour has encountered an early setback with the London show cancellation. In their statement, Pearl Jam expressed deep regret for the disruption and apologized to fans who had made travel plans based on the tour schedule.

“This decision was the last thing we wanted to have to make, especially as we know so many of you made travel plans based on the tour schedule,” the band stated. “There was simply no other option based on our current health and also having to avoid further damage.”

The band also mentioned that rescheduling the show was not possible due to existing commitments. They conveyed their disappointment at not being able to perform in one of their favorite cities and expressed gratitude for the support from their fans.

“We are deeply grateful for your support and sincerely apologize to the incredible Pearl Jam community for the inconvenience and disappointment,” the statement continued. “Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

For more information and updates, fans are encouraged to visit Pearl Jam’s official website and social media channels.