Pearl Jam Announce New Album Dark Matter For April 2024 Release, Share Title Track

Home News Skyy Rincon February 12th, 2024 - 11:39 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Alt-rock greats Pearl Jam have returned with the announcement of their brand new twelfth studio album Dark Matter which is slated to be released on April 19 via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records. In celebration of their return to music, the band has shared the record’s nostalgic title track “Dark Matter” which evokes their iconic 90s grunge roots.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, the album was produced by Andrew Watt who has previously worked with iconic artists like Ozzy Osbourne, The Rolling Stones, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and more. The record serves as the follow up to Gigaton which arrived back in 2020, shortly after the pandemic had forced much of the world into lockdown.

Back in January, Mike McCready had previously said that the band’s new album would be “heavier than you’d expect.” In another statement McCready had also said, “For better or worse, you’re gonna hear a lot more lead guitar from me.” In December, the band had teased that the record was already “mastered, mixed and ready to go.”

The group toured the U.S. last year throughout the summer, visiting St. Paul, Chicago, Indianapolis, Fort Worth and Austin. Last March, Stone Gossard teamed up with Jonny Polonsky on a new album entitled Rise Of The Rebel Angels which arrived on May 12. The record’s release was teased with the lead single “Let It Rust.”

Dark Matter Tracklist

1. Scared of Fear

2. React, Respond

3. Wreckage

4. Dark Matter

5. Won’t Tell

6. Upper Hand

7. Waiting for Stevie

9. Running

10. Something Special

11. Got to Give

12. Setting Sun