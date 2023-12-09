Killer Mike Shares His Desire to Win a Grammy

Home News Caroline Carvalho December 9th, 2023 - 2:07 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to NME, Killer Mike has expressed his aspiration to be awarded a Grammy for his most recent solo album ‘Michael’, stating that he does not “want to die unrecognised.” In June, the highly anticipated sequel to 2012’s ‘R.A.P. Music by the rapper from Run The Jewels was finally released.

Just last month, Mike received three nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards. These nominations include Best Rap Album for “Michael”, Best Rap Song for “Scientists & Engineers” featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane, as well as Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers”. He shares in a statement, “I want to march into the Grammys and march out with a trophy or two. We’ll see how that goes. But no matter what happens I’ll be back to work before the end of the year. I’m not gonna lie and act like I don’t want it, or I’m above it and just do it for the art. I would like for ‘Michael’ to be recognised.”

He continued on, “Van Gogh was so amazing, but he died unrecognised. I don’t want to die unrecognised … I heard Muhammad Ali talk about being humble. Y’all didn’t listen to me when I drove a little car, stayed in a little house. When I started talking braggadociously and wearing diamonds and things, that’s when people listened!” Meanwhile, he previously shared a music video for a song titled “Down By Law” featuring Cee Lo Green which earned 3 grammy nominations.





