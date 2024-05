Home News Morgan Schmitz May 26th, 2024 - 2:04 PM

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Pearl Jam headlined the second night of BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley this weekend. Bradley Cooper joined the band to perform the track Maybe It’s Time from the film A Star is Born. The song was written by Jason Isbell and performed by Cooper in the film.

