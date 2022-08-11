The Lemonheads Announces Fall/Winter 2022 It’s a Shame About Ray Tour Dates

This year marks thirty years since the release of It’s a Shame About Ray, the landmark 90s record by alternative rock veterans the Lemonheads. In celebration of this milestone, the band will be going on tour and playing the album in its entirety. Rusty, the Nils, Bass Drum of Death, On Being an Angel and Juliana Hatfield will be joining them on select dates.
The North American tour schedule is as follows:
11.17 — Lititz, PA Mickey’s — Black Box
11.18 — Toronto, ON — Phoenix Theatre
11.19 — Cleveland, OH — Grog Shop
11.20 — Bloomington, IN — The Castle Theater
11.21 — Omaha, NE — The Waiting Room
11.23 — Billings, MT — Pub Station
11.25 — Seattle, WA — Showbox
11.26 — Portland, OR — Revolution Hall
11.28 — San Francisco, CA — Great American Music Hall
11.29 — Sacramento, CA — Harlow’s
12.1 — San Diego, CA — House Of Blues
12.2 — Santa Ana, CA — Observatory
12.3 — Las Vegas, NV — House Of Blues
12.4 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
12.5 — Denver, CO — Bluebird Theatre
12.7 — Kansas City, MO — Madrid Theatre
12.9 — Minneapolis, MN — First Avenue
12.10 — Chicago, IL — Metro
12.11 — Detroit, MI — Saint Andrew’s Hall
12.12 — Washington, D.C. — 9.30 Club
12.14 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer
12.15 — New York, NY — Le Poisson Rouge
12.16 — New Jersey, NJ — White Eagle Hall
12.17 — Boston, MA — Paradise
11.18 w/ Rusty, the Nils
11.25 – 12.9 (w/ Bass Drum Of Death)
11.25 – 12.17 (w/ On Being An Angel)
12.9 – 12.17 (w/ Juliana Hatfield)