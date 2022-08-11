The Lemonheads Announces Fall/Winter 2022 It’s a Shame About Ray Tour Dates

Home News Karan Singh August 11th, 2022 - 12:47 PM

This year marks thirty years since the release of It’s a Shame About Ray, the landmark 90s record by alternative rock veterans the Lemonheads. In celebration of this milestone, the band will be going on tour and playing the album in its entirety. Rusty, the Nils, Bass Drum of Death, On Being an Angel and Juliana Hatfield will be joining them on select dates.

The North American tour schedule is as follows:

11.17 — Lititz, PA Mickey’s — Black Box

11.18 — Toronto, ON — Phoenix Theatre

11.19 — Cleveland, OH — Grog Shop

11.20 — Bloomington, IN — The Castle Theater

11.21 — Omaha, NE — The Waiting Room

11.23 — Billings, MT — Pub Station

11.25 — Seattle, WA — Showbox

11.26 — Portland, OR — Revolution Hall

11.28 — San Francisco, CA — Great American Music Hall

11.29 — Sacramento, CA — Harlow’s

12.1 — San Diego, CA — House Of Blues

12.2 — Santa Ana, CA — Observatory

12.3 — Las Vegas, NV — House Of Blues

12.4 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

12.5 — Denver, CO — Bluebird Theatre

12.7 — Kansas City, MO — Madrid Theatre

12.9 — Minneapolis, MN — First Avenue

12.10 — Chicago, IL — Metro

12.11 — Detroit, MI — Saint Andrew’s Hall

12.12 — Washington, D.C. — 9.30 Club

12.14 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer

12.15 — New York, NY — Le Poisson Rouge

12.16 — New Jersey, NJ — White Eagle Hall

12.17 — Boston, MA — Paradise

11.18 w/ Rusty, the Nils

11.25 – 12.9 (w/ Bass Drum Of Death)

11.25 – 12.17 (w/ On Being An Angel)

12.9 – 12.17 (w/ Juliana Hatfield)