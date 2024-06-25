Show Me The Body Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 25th, 2024 - 3:24 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Earlier this month Show Me The Body finished a run of shows with Knocked Loose and now, the band has announced they will return to the road this fall with Corpus Grows Tour, which features support from High Vis, BIB, Special Interest, ZelooperZ, Bearcat and HiTech on selected dates. The tour will be stopping in Boston, Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, Portland and other cities.

People can get tickets on BrooklynVegan pre sale starting Wednesday, June 26 at 10 a.m. ET by using the password BROOKLYNVEGAN. The pre sale runs until Thursday, June 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET and any remaining tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. ET.

Corpus Grows Tour Dates

9/24 – Boston, MA – Royale *$+!

9/25 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall *$+!

9/26 – Cleveland, OH – The Roxy *$+!

9/27 -Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life *$+!

9/28 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick *$+!

9/29 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater *$+!

9/30 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom *$+!

10/2 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall *$+!

10/3 – St Louis, MO – Delmar Hall *$+!

10/5 – Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest

10/6 – Denver, CO – Summit *$+!

10/8 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox *$+!

10/9 – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl *$+!

10/10 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater *$+!

10/11 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall *$+!

10/12 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco *$+~

10/16 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim *$+~

10/18 – San Diego, CA – SOMA *$+~

10/19 – Phoenix, AZ – VIVA PHX

10/20 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater *$#~

10/23 – Austin, TX – Emo’s *$#~

10/24 – Dallas, TX – Studio – The Factory *$#~

10/25 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs *$#~

10/26 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s *$#~

10/27 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – Heaven *$#~

10/29 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground *$#~

10/30 – Richmond, VA – The Canal Club *$#~

10/31 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage *$#~

11/01 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl *$#~

11/02 – New York, NY – Knockdown Center *$#~

*= w/ High Vis

$= w/ BIB

+= w/ Special Interest

#= w/ ZelooperZ

!= w/ Bearcat

~= w/ HiTech