Knocked Loose Announce Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates With Show Me The Body

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Knocked Loose has announced an extensive headlining tour with Show Me The Body, Loathe and Speed. The tour will be stopping in New York City’s Terminal 5, Austin’s Amphitheatre, The Shrine in Los Angeles, The Warfield in San Francisco, Chicago’s Salt Shed and more.

Artist presale tickets will be available today at 12 o.m. EST by clicking Here. Tickets will be available to the general public on February 2 at 10 a.m. local time by clicking Here.

This is Knocked Loose’s first headlining tour since the their viral 2023 Coachella and Bonnaroo performances and visionary singles, “Deep in the Willow” and “Everything is Quiet Now,” which garnered critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, The Needle Drop, The Guardian, The FADER, Stereogum, Decibel, Revolver and many more.

Knocked Loose Tour Dates

Apr 4/27 – Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World

4/29 – Detroit, MI – Russell Industrial Center

5/1- Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

5/3 -Lawrence, KS – Granada

5/4 -Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

5/5 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

5/6 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

5/7 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

5/10 – Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee

5/11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Shrine

5/12 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

5/14 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

5/15 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

5/17 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

5/18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

5/19 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

5/21 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

5/22 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

5/23 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

5/24 – Newport, KY – Megacorp Pavilion

5/25 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

5/28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage Age

5/29 – Silver Spring, MD – The FIllmore

5/31 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

6/1 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

6/3 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

6/4 – Montreal, QC – Olympia

6/5 – Toronto, ON – History

6/7 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

6/8 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

6/9 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live