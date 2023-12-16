DāM-Funk Reimagines Tracks From HEALTH, Show Me The Body, Soulwax & More On New Grand Theft Auto Online Original Score

Home News Caroline Carvalho December 16th, 2023 - 4:21 PM

DāM-Funk reimagines tracks from HEALTH, Show Me The Body, Soulwax and more on The Music of Grand Theft Auto Online Original Score. This album showcases the distinctive funk style of the renowned artist from Los Angeles, as he adds his personal touch to the memorable music that has been prominently featured throughout the duration of Grand Theft Auto Online.

DāM shares about this album, “With this new project I am reimagining songs that have been featured in Grand Theft Auto Online over the years and it has been so inspiring to work with different styles of music and trying different mixes. It has been a pleasure to work with Rockstar Games, from doing a song with E-40 and Ariel Pink for Welcome to Los Santos to having the instrumental version of my song “Hood Pass Intact” featured, and working on the score for The Contract update for Grand Theft Auto Online featuring Dr. Dre. I’m celebrating 10 years of fun with Grand Theft Auto!”

The forthcoming release of the instrumental album by the renowned LA producer highlights his distinct musical perspective, influenced by funk and boogie. This project further solidifies his collaboration with Rockstar Games, following his previous contributions to the soundtracks of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online. On December 15, the album will be accessible on all streaming platforms, and in addition to this, it will be obtainable as a collectible USB in Grand Theft Auto Online. Discovering this USB in-game will grant players access to a unique DJ mix of the album, starting on the 18. Meanwhile, he previously played live to accompany Morris Day & Time at the Santa Monica Pier on July 9.

The Music Of Grand Theft Auto Original Score Tracklist:



1. Arena Wars by HEALTH

2. The Contract – Mass by DāM-FunK

3. The Cayo Perico Heist I by &ME

4. Executives And Other Criminals by James Curd

5. Los Santos Drug Wars by Soulwax

6. The Contract – Space by DāM-FunK

7. Lowriders by Oh No

8. Bikers by Holy Fuck

9. Import/Export by Take A Daytrip

10. The Contract – The Journey by DāM-FunK

11. The Diamond Casino Heist by Nick Hook

12. The Cayo Perico Heist II by Rampa

13. Smuggler’s Run by Show Me The Body

14. The Contract – House Call by DāM-FunK

15. The Contract – Smooth Kill by DāM-Fu







