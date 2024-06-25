Pixies Cancel Previously Postponed Wisconsin Show Due To Weather

Home News Cait Stoddard June 25th, 2024 - 1:26 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to social media, rock band Pixies has announced they their previously postponed Wisconsin show due to the weather. On the social media post, the band says: “Madison – we are sorry we couldn’t play to you on Saturday due to stormy weather. Unfortunately the show is now cancelled. Please reach out to your point of purchase for more details about ticket refunds. Ticketmaster customers will be automatically refunded.”

To help spread the news about the canceled performance, LPC Live says: “Pixies, Modest Mouse and Cat Power’s show at Breese Stevens Field, which was postponed due to weather on Saturday June 22, has unfortunately now been cancelled. For those who purchased through Ticketmaster, tickets will automatically be refunded. There is nothing further fans need to do. For those who purchased via third-party resale sites such as SeatGeek, StubHub, VividSeats, etc. Please reach out to your point of purchase for more details. Ticket holders will receive more information via email. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat