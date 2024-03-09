Tobias Forge’s Rare Pre-Ghost Solo Album Passiflora Purchased For Over Five Thousand Dollars

Home News Skyy Rincon March 9th, 2024 - 3:00 PM

Tobias Forge’s pre-Ghost projects are no secret to superfans. Repugnant’s Epitome Of Darkness and Subvision’s So Far So Noir are both available on streaming services. Even his work with Crashdiet and Magna Carta Cartel are acknowledged amongst well-versed Ghost fans. What some may not know, however, is that Forge had also experimented as a solo artist under his own name which included an unreleased album entitled Passiflora.

According to Loudwire, a fan had purchased one of the rare CDs of the album for well over five thousand dollars on Discogs back in January. The record, unlike its Repugnant and Subvision counterparts, is unable to stream and only physical copies of the album exist.

Two tracks from the album have been uploaded to YouTube including the original single “House Of Affection” and “In Enigma Schiffer,” although the latter actually seems to be an altered version of Subvision’s “Lady Morgue.”

The mid to late 2000s were a creative goldmine for Forge who put Repugnant’s Epitome of Darkness out in January 2006 with Subvision’s So Far So Noir following in August of 2006. The Passiflora album was reportedly recorded sometime in 2008. Ghost’s original demo tape which featured “Ritual,” “Prime Mover,” “Elizabeth” and “Death Knell” was released on MySpace in 2010. The four tracks were eventually included on the band’s debut album Opus Eponymous.