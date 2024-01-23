Andre 3000 Announces Winter 2024 ‘New Blue Sun’ Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2024 - 1:12 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

André 3000 has announced a run of intimate live shows in support of his instrumental album, New Blue Sun, which was released this past November on Epic Records. Co-produced by André and lauded multi-instrumentalist Carlos Niño, the album features Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina, Deantoni Parks, Diego Gaeta, Matthewdavid, V.C.R, Diego Gaeta, Jesse Peterson and Mia Doi Todd.

The tour will kick off on January 29 in Brooklyn, NY followed by a three night residency at the legendary Blue Note Jazz Club in Manhattan, where André and his collaborators will play two shows per night. The tour wick make stops in Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta and San Francisco before finishing with a five night stint at The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, January 24 at 10 a.m. local time HERE .

Andre 3000 Tour Dates

1/30 – Crown Hill Theatre – Brooklyn, NY

1/31 – Blue Note Jazz Club – New York, NY

1/31 – Blue Note Jazz Club – New York, NY

2/1 – Blue Note Jazz Club – New York, NY

2/1 – Blue Note Jazz Club – New York, NY

2/2 – Blue Note Jazz Club – New York, NY

2/2 – Blue Note Jazz Club – New York, NY

2/5 – St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church – Brooklyn, NY

2/6 – St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church – Brooklyn, NY

2/8 – Cliff Bell’s – Detroit, MI

2/9 – The Chapel at Masonic Temple – Detroit, MI (7:00pm show)

2/9 – The Chapel at Masonic Temple – Detroit, MI (10:00pm show)

2/12 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

2/13 – 1357 N Elston – Chicago, IL

2/15 – Garfield Park Conservatory – Chicago, IL (7:00pm show)

2/15 – Garfield Park Conservatory – Chicago, IL (9:00pm show)

2/20 – Bimbo’s 365 Club – San Francisco, CA

2/22 – Bimbo’s 365 Club – San Francisco, CA

2/24 – The Independent – San Francisco, CA (7:00pm show)

2/24 – The Independent – San Francisco, CA (9:00pm show)

2/27 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

2/28 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

2/9 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

3/2 – Center Stage Theater – Atlanta, GA

3/5 – The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – Los Angeles, CA

3/6 – The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – Los Angeles, CA

3/7 – The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – Los Angeles, CA

3/8 – The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – Los Angeles, CA

3/9 – The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – Los Angeles, CA

