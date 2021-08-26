Sepultura Announces New Boxset Sepulnation: The Studio Albums 1998-2009 for October 2021 Release

Home News Roy Lott August 26th, 2021 - 7:54 PM

Sepultura has announced they will be releasing a boxset of their studio album discography from 1998-2009. “Sepulnation: The Studio Albums 1998-2009” is set to be released October 22 via BMG. The five-album boxset contains the albums Against, Nation, Roorback, Dante XXI and A-Lex, all of which are remastered and back on 180-gram vinyl for the first time in a decade. In addition, the “Roorback” album features the rare “Revolusongs” EP, which is available for the first time digitally and saw the band celebrate their influences with covers of bands as musically broad as Devo, Exodus, U2 and Massive Attack.

“Sepulnation: The Studio Albums 1998-2009” brings the focus back on a period of the band that may have been missed by early supporters and shows that the fire continued to burn bright throughout. “It’s an honor and privilege to be a part of Sepultura’s history,” states guitarist Derrick Green. “I’m proud of all the work we have done together and it only makes sense to have this box set format released for the fans to have the complete history of Sepultura. Long live the Sepulnation!”

The band last released their live album SepulQuarta which features Devin Townsend, Matt Heafy and Danko Jones. Each band member performed separately in their homes. They will also be performing the Slipknot curated Knotfest music festival in Brasil and Chile alongside Trivium and Mr. Bungle.