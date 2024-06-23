Gorgon City Joins Forces With North For Collaborative New Single “Breathe You In”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans June 23rd, 2024 - 6:54 PM

Gorgon City has released a new single with NORTH, titled “Breathe You In.” The single is a part of Gorgon City’s upcoming album Reverie set for release in July 2024. With a plethora of releases in anticipation for the album, including dance hits “One New Change” and “All That You Need,” “Breathe You In” is one of many high-energy summer bops.

With NORTH’s angelic vocals and visuals of the coast, “Breathe You In” is a classic electronic masterpiece. The lyrics focus on obsession but, NORTH’s dreamy delivery creates a heavenly atmosphere that juxtaposes with Gorgon City’s dynamic electronic beat. It is the perfect summer song for dance and electronic lovers.

Shortly after their album release, Gorgon City will be performing at the San Diego waterfront festival, CRSSD, this fall. Where the duo will play their classic, and platinum winning dance hits.

Album Cover Art for Gorgon City’s Reverie: