Gorgon City Announce New Album Reverie For July 2024 Release, Shares New Single “All That You Need”

According to the press release, UK electronic duo, Gorgon City has announced their fifth studio album, Reverie, which fans can expect to hear and enjoy on its release date, July 19. In efforts to anticipate and excite their fans, the duo has released a new single that allows their listeners to have a good idea of what they can expect to hear. The new single, “All That You Need” features Caroline Bryne and possesses catchy and enjoyable elements that can be listened to now.

The new song incorporates heavy elements of house music and EDM styles. In reference to their genre, the song also includes a significant amount of electrical elements that continue to play emphasis on the instruments and sounds rather than lyrics or wording. Instead of being an expressive song where one can listen to lyrics and relate to certain emotions, the single is more upbeat and encourages people to let loose, concentrate less, and dance. The song sounds like it would be played at nightclubs or a rave in which people are expected and encouraged to dance and let the music move their bodies.

As the press release mentions, the duo will be headlining the Yuma Stage on Friday Night at the Coachella Festival. Given that the festival is a huge deal to many artists, it is clear that the electronic duo is making some noise and having their names be recognized by many people. Their talents and creative approach to their music has enabled them to be presented with more opportunities that continues to allow them to be influential and successful in the industry.

Gorgon City – Reverie Tracklist

1. “Are You Feeling It Too?”

2. “Breath You In” featuring NORTH

3. “All That You Need” featuring Caroline Byrne

4. “One New Change”

5. “Biggest Regret” featuring Bbyafricka

6. “How Do You Love?” featuring Mougleta

7. “Make It Happen” featuring DJ Pierre

8. “Landslide” featuring Poppy Baskcomb

9. “Keep Your Head Up” featuring Harry Romero

10. “You Know It”