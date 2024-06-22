Kittie Unveil Thrilling New Video For “Fire”

Home News Bella Rothman June 22nd, 2024 - 3:39 PM

Canadian Heavy Metal group “Kittie” has just released their first album in over a decade titled Fire. The release of their seventh studio album is accompanied by a music video to the title track.

The video is fiery and aggressive in typical metal fashion. It switches between the band members in scenes of fire and black and white distorted images. The songs use fire as an extended metaphor talking about being a force to be reckoned with and immense amounts of anger. The comments of the video are flooded with fans expressing their admiration for the band’s comeback and new sound.

Kittie sings “I am a fire that you set/ I am fire you’ll regret/ Burn it all down/ Watch it crumble.”

The band formed in 1996 and has been a fairly well-known name in the metal world since. Comprised of three women, the strong feminine energy brings a unique and dynamic edge to their music.

“We’ve gone from 0 to 100 within the last few years and it’s almost unfathomable that the culmination of all of our work, sacrifice, pain and triumph has finally come to fruition with the release of our 7th studio album, “Fire” said Morgan Lander, the lead guitarist and vocalist for the group.

The album is ten tracks and a strong return for the group. They will headline several shows this summer including New York, Atlanta, Dallas and more.