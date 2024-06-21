Kasabian Shares New Single & Video “Darkest Lullaby”

Home News Heather Mundinger June 21st, 2024 - 2:17 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Kasabian has unveiled a preview of their upcoming eighth album, Happenings, with the release of their new single, “Darkest Lullaby.” Accompanying the track is a ‘70s gangster movie-inspired music video, directed by the duo Bedroom, known for their previous work with The 1975 and Arlo Parks.

According to NME, the Leicester band’s latest visual venture presents the group as characters in a trailer for a fictional ’70s grindhouse B-movie, complete with gunfights, drugs, and ample violence. Frontman Serge Pizzorno explained the concept: “’Darkest Lullaby’ is based on a long-lost film from the 1970s – the music video is the trailer for this fictional film that was never made. It was shot and made by a rag-tag bunch of artists having the time of their lives.”

Set to release on July 5, Happenings follows the band’s 2022 album, The Alchemist’s Euphoria. It will be their second album since the departure of former frontman Tom Meighan. Previously released singles “Call” and “Coming Back To Me Good” have already generated buzz among fans.

The album was crafted at Pizzorno’s home studio, The Sergery, with Mark Ralph (known for his work with Zara Larsson, Clean Bandit, and Rudimental) as co-producer. In an earlier interview with NME, Pizzorno likened the album-making process to a “well-executed bank heist,” emphasizing the importance of quick, concise tracks: “The rules were the same for each track: to keep it tight and around three minutes. It’s a well-executed bank heist. We’re in, we’re out, we’re done, and you’re left going, ‘Holy shit, how the fuck did they do that?’”

Pizzorno also highlighted the contemporary nature of the album: “It’s very much an album that can only be made today. The influences are there, but it’s been made with the tools that I have around me now. Every section has to be a chorus and demand attention for the whole album. It’s relentless in its course.”

Kasabian’s exploration in pushing genre boundaries continues with Happenings. Pizzorno reflected on the band’s evolving sound: “I was always trying to make guitar music interesting. I don’t even know what you’d call our band. Are we a rock band? This time I was really into pop structure and making everything super clean and punchy – taking those kooky, crazy, weird sounds and making them hit like a modern record.”