Kasabian Debut Anthemic New Track “Coming Back To Me Good”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Kasabian have shared “Coming Back To Me Good,” the anthemic new single from their forthcoming album. The new song marks the latest single that the Leicester-based band have released from their upcoming album Happenings which is set to arrive in July.

Less than three minutes long, the track takes on the form of a short and sweet anthem, made to celebrate the summer with a burst of energy. “Don’t give up, it’s not too late/ Get the feeling that you’re in a state/ The shock is coming over you/ And there’s nothing left for me to do/ Tell me something I don’t know,” sings Sergio Pizzorno in the beginning, shortly before the booming chorus kicks in.

The song is about young love; it describes how it is inevitable for everyone. “Love it came on strong / …it’s coming back to me”. The song describes unexpected emotions that everyone face. “you got those shivers / running down your shoulders…the shock is coming over you”. The inevitability can not be avoided “and there’s nothing left for me to do”. It’s not clear what can’t be avoided, but their overall message is to live life to the fullest.

The track follows on from the announcement of the album that Kasabian dropped back in February, which also saw them release the track “Call.”