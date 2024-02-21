Kasabian Announce New Album Happenings For July 2024 Release, Share New single “Call”

Home News Ryan Freund February 21st, 2024 - 6:06 PM

One of the U.K.’s biggest bands has just announced their new album Happenings which is out on July 5th. Happenings is the band’s 8th studio album and is led by the lead single ‘Call’ which sets the tone with its huge, popping, weaving synth riff, flavored with backing chants and chiming grooves via press release. The song is also accompanied by a video which was shot by director duo Waxxwork.

The video centers around a phone falling out of the sky and was shot in Albania. Primarily due to aerospace laws as skydivers also jump out of a helicopter in the video as well. The video is meant to capture an energetic and high-powered performance of the single.

The upcoming album is made up of “10 quick, sharp, visceral doses of fresh heavy hitters, drawing inspiration from the anything-goes art performance late-1950s”. The sound of the album is meant to take listeners to the dance floor. The project reaches a total of 26 minutes and is meant to leave its listeners wanting more.

The album was written and initially recorded at Pizzorno’s home studio, The Sergery, before the band later decamped as Serge and Mark Ralph co-produced the final sessions together via press release. The first First full song, ‘Darkest Lullaby’, is said to be a timeless heartbreaker that makes “dancing an inevitability”. Tracks like ’Coming Back To Me Good’, and ‘Italian Horror are also meant to capture upbeat pop that feels like a hug.

