Former Kasabian Singer Tom Meighan Claims the Band Tried to Silence Him

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today nme.com reported singer Tom Meighan has accused his former band Kasabian of trying to silence him during his time in the band. The former lead singer was fired from the band in 2020 when news broke out about how Meighan allegedly assaulted his partner Vikki Ager. Because of the incident Meighan was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work and he got married to Ager.

Earlier this year current lead singer of Kasabian Serge Pizzorno mentioned in an interview with nme.com how bad the aftermath of Meighan’s actions felt like. Pizzorno called Meighan’s actions “horrendous” and “completely heartbreaking on so many levels”, both for the band and for his own family. “ Pizzorno continues with, “it was like trying to pick up the pieces of your life, basically.”

In response to Pizzorno’s words Meighan did an interview with a Youtube series called James Hargreaves Guitar, where Meighan accuses Kasabian of silencing him during his time with the band.

During the interview the sound of Meighan’s strong voice truly captures how intense and serious things have gotten between him and Kasabian.

“I felt like I was being watched. Serge was edging and edging to be the frontman for a long time. I was basically put in a cage and let out and then put back in again. Very, very egotistic leader. It is what it is.” Meighan continues with, “I’d actually written a contract a few years ago. They were basically signing me out of the band before, a few years ago. Nobody knows that. It’s all shh! They tried to gag me so I wouldn’t talk and give me a bit of money to shut my mouth so I could never talk about the band again. I just wanna clarify that. It was over some publishing money.”

Based from the interview it does not seem like both Meighan and Kasabia will find a peaceful and mutual way to end the constant lingering tension between them.