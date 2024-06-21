Blink-182 Debuts New Song “Can’t Go Back”

Home News Heather Mundinger June 21st, 2024 - 2:04 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to Consequence, Blink-182 launched the North American leg of their “One More Time Tour” on Thursday night at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, delighting fans with a 26-song set that spanned their greatest hits, rarities, tracks from side-projects Box Car Racer and +44, and, in a surprise to the crowd, the premiere of a brand new song titled “Can’t Go Back.”

This tour marks Blink-182’s second outing since reuniting with Tom DeLonge last year and supports their latest album, ONE MORE TIME…. DeLonge is back in action after recently suffering from heat stroke at a Blink-182 stop in Paraguay.

Unlike their previous reunion tour, this go around features new production elements, including a 360-degree stage set-up that offers a unique viewing experience for fans in all arena seating.

The concert opened with performances from jxdn and Pierce the Veil, setting the stage for Blink-182 to kick off with their tried and true set opener “Feeling This.” The reunited trio, composed of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge, powered through fan-favorite tracks such as “The Rock Show,” “Man Overboard,” and ONE MORE TIME…‘s “DANCE WITH ME.” The band also played “Obvious” from their 2003 self-titled album for the first time since 2018 and the first time with DeLonge in the lineup since 2013.

In a nod to their diverse discography, Blink-182 included “Bored to Death,” representing the band’s Matt Skiba era from the mid-2010s, and “Up All Night” from their 2011 album Neighborhoods. They also revived “M+Ms” from Cheshire Cat for the first time since 2016 before debuting their new track “Can’t Go Back.” The band continued to surprise fans with partial performances of +44’s “When Your Heart Stops Beating” and Box Car Racer’s “There Is,” marking the first time songs from these side projects were included in a Blink-182 set.

The night concluded with a string of their biggest hits: “What’s My Age Again?,” “First Date,” “All the Small Things,” “Dammit,” and their recent chart-topper “One More Time.” The comprehensive setlist showcased Blink-182’s enduring appeal and their willingness to blend nostalgia with fresh material.

Blink-182’s “One More Time Tour” continues this weekend in Miami and will run through the summer, with stops in Texas, California, New York, and more. The band is also slated to headline several major festivals, including Lollapalooza in Chicago and Austin City Limits. For a preview of what fans can expect on this tour, check out the full setlist below.

Setlist — Blink-182 in Orlando, FL — June 20th, 2024

Feeling This

The Rock Show

Man Overboard

Aliens Exist

DANCE WITH ME

Obvious (First live performance since 2018; first time with Tom since 2013)

Bored to Death

EDGING

Up All Night

MORE THAN YOU KNOW

M+M’s (First live performance since 2016; first time with Tom since 2013)

Stay Together for the Kids

Not Now (Extended drum solo with Travis suspended above the stage)

Can’t Go Back (World premiere; unreleased song)

I Miss You

Down

When Your Heart Stops Beating (+44 cover) (Partial; first verse and chorus)

There Is (Box Car Racer cover) (Partial; first verse and chorus)

FUCK FACE

ANTHEM PART 3

Always

What’s My Age Again?

First Date

All the Small Things

Dammit