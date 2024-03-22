Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge Speaks Out After Suffering Heat Stroke At Recent Show In Paraguay

Home News James Reed March 22nd, 2024 - 7:53 PM

Marv Watson

Tom DeLonge fell victim to the heat during Blink-182’s recent set at the Asunciónico festival in Paraguay on March 19. The singer-guitarist reports that he suffered a heat stroke, which caused him to nearly collapse and vomit. Despite this, DeLonge managed to recover and finish the show.

Along with a photo of himself from the concert, DeLonge posted on Instagram, “This was about 1 min before heat stroke hit. Fell to my knees, everything went blurry, then wobbled to the side of the stage and vomited for a bit. Super fun. @markhoppus and @travisbarker made up for the lost time… man, this was not something I’ve ever felt before. 95 Degrees at a 11pm on stage. But… I made it back and finished the show. Cause that’s what Navy Seals do… @blink182.”

Video footage shows DeLonge performing the song “More Than You Know” while standing against Travis Barker’s drum riser. A few seconds later he appears on his knees as he continues playing. After the song ends, singer-bassist Mark Hoppus looks offstage and says, “You alright, Tommy? Tom’s throwing up right now, I think. I think Tom’s throwing up.”

Blink-182 are set to play Lollapalooza Brazil this weekend, followed by a few shows in Mexico. In June, the punk trio will kick off a North American summer tour.