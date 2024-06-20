Thurston Moore Announces New Album Flow Critical Lucidity For September 2024 Release, Share New Single “Sans Limites” Featuring Laetitia Sadier

Home News Cait Stoddard June 20th, 2024 - 2:44 PM

The Daydream Library Series record label has announced Thurston Moore’s new full length album, Flow Critical Lucidity, will be released on September 20 . The album’s title comes from a lyric in the new singl, “Sans Limites,” featuring vocals by Lætitia Sadier of Stereolab. The album sleeve cover art features Jamie Nares’s “Samurai Walkman,” which a helmet befitted with tuning forks. Born in Great Britain, Nares is a lifelong friend of Moore from his New York No Wave days, the two often collaborating in art and music.

Fans of Sonic Youth and Moore will be delighted to learn that all tracks from the album will be released on all streaming platforms, with a selection of bonus songs exclusive to the physical release on vinyl, compact disc and cassette.

While describing his latest song, Moore says: “‘Sans Limites’ begins with a cyclic guitar & piano figure which expands further and further with each revolution before settling into a two-chord measure introducing lyrics intoning not only about eradicating any limitations towards enlightenment, but going beyond limitations. The idea that a soldier can fight the good fight. A warrior against war.”

The single is a luminous and inspiring five minute and seven second song written and arranged in Switzerland and the U.K. “Grow up to the stars / Speak to infinity ,” Moore sings over piano and guitar.

Flow Critical Lucidity Tracklist