Suki Waterhouse Covers “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 25th, 2023 - 7:30 AM

Photo Credit: Kaylyn Olver

Artist Suki Waterhouse brings the holiday cheer with her cover of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” which will be available as a one month only stream and download through Bandcamp. The driving, moody and fuzzy new take on the holiday classic was produced by Medasin and Boy Deco, mixed and mastered by Medasin in Los Angeles. A portion of proceeds from Waterhouse‘s version of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” will go to A Sense of Home, which is a Los Angeles nonprofit organization. A Sense of Home’s core belief is that a home full of hope, dignity and love is the first step to forging a successful life. Their mission is to create first ever homes for former foster youth to stop the cycle of homelessness.

<a href="https://sukiwaterhouse.bandcamp.com/track/have-yourself-a-merry-little-christmas-prod-by-medasin-and-boy-deco">Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (prod. by Medasin and Boy Deco) by Suki Waterhouse</a>

In the press release Waterhouse shares her thoughts about the cover of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas:” “Celebrating the holidays by creating this cover of ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ was an absolute joy, and I’m thrilled to support A Sense of Home, a cause that’s been close to my heart since 2019.”

Georgie Smith, A Sense of Home’s founder and CEO adds: “We are so moved by Suki’s humanitarianism and dedication. In 2019, she created a home for a young mother, Liz, and her daughter, Naomi. Both of whom are thriving today, thanks to Suki. We are thrilled to share in the joy of Suki’s new beautiful song, which will enable us to create more homes for deserving young people exiting foster care.”

A Sense of Home’s mission is to prevent homelessness by creating first-ever homes and a community of care for youth aging out of the foster care system. Kids who are removed from their family are placed in foster care and are moved from place to place, never having a home where they belong. Once they age out of foster care, these young people are alone in the world and home becomes ever more elusive. 50 percent of the homeless population spent time in foster care.

Photo Credit: Kaylyn Olver