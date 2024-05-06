Suki Waterhouse Announces Fall & Winter 2024 North American Tour Dates With Bully

Home News Cait Stoddard May 6th, 2024 - 12:53 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Today, musician and Sub Pop recording artist Suki Waterhouse has announced The Sparklemuffin Tour, which is a brand new headlining trek that will visit 24 cities across North America this fall. Everything will kick off on Saturday, September 28 in Denver at Mission Ballroom before making stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, Montreal and more. The tour will feature direct support from RCA Records act Debbii Dawson on September 28 and her Sub Pop label mate Bully from October 17 through December 21 on selected dates.

Special fan pre sales for The Sparklemuffin Tour begin Wednesday, May 8 at 8 a.m. local time and end Friday, May 10 at 9 a.m. local time. Fans can RSVP here to receive the artist pre sale code on May 8. Tickets for the general public will be on sale Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. local time here.

The announcement comes on the heels of Waterhouse’s Coachella debut closing out the Gobi stage on both weekends. She performed her new singles “My Fun” and “Faded” along with fan favorites like “Nostalgia,” “Too Love,” “OMG” and the newly certified Platinum single “Good Looking,” along with a cover of the Oasis classic “Don’t Look Back In Anger.”

The Sparklemuffin Tour Dates

9/28 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom *

10/17 – Houston, TX – House of Blues ^

10/18 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

10/19 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

10/21 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren ^

10/22 – San Diego, CA – The Sound ^

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre ^

10/25 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

10/28 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom ^

10/30 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater ^

12/2 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman ^

12/3 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory ^

12/4 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

12/6 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora ^

12/7 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ^

12/10 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall ^

12/11 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

12/13 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner ^

12/14 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS ^

12/15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY ^

12/17 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre ^

12/18 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed ^

12/19 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium ^

12/ 21 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern ^

^ w/ Bully

* w/ Debbii Dawson

