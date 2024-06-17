George Strait Breaks Record For Largest Ticketed Solo Concert

Home News Cait Stoddard June 17th, 2024 - 1:29 PM

According to loudwire.com, Country artist George Strait has set the record for the largest ticketed single concert in U.S. history, the record was previously held by Grateful Dead since 1977. At Kyle Field in College Station Texas on June 15, Strait brought in 110,905 fans for a record setting show. The artist also broke the stadium’s single event attendance record of 110,633, which was set on October 11, 2014 at a Texas A&M University football game.

The country singer turned 72 last month and is set to release his 31 album, Cowboys and Dreamers, on September 6. Before the June 15 show, Strait shared a statement on social media that gave fans a heads up about the expected attendance, how to utilize entry, exit services and other recommended tips.

With expected record attendance for tonight’s show at Kyle Field, plan your afternoon accordingly! For more information visit https://t.co/T1Da4yoqpY pic.twitter.com/YrxKF7nP1x — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) June 15, 2024

Strait performed a 31 song set, including a five song encore that saw him play a cover of Tom Petty’s “You Wreck Me.” In addition to hits from a number of different albums, Strait also covered Rodney Crowell, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, Townes Van Zandt and Terry Stafford. For nearly 50 years, Grateful Dead‘s 1977 show at Raceway Park in New Jersey held the record as the largest ticketed single concert ever held in the United States. 107,019 fans turned out to watch the psychedelic band play 19 songs, including 10 covers.

At the time, Grateful Dead just released their ninth album, Terrapin Station, which features classics such as opener “Estimated Prophet” and the 16 minute title track closer.