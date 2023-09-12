Chris Stapleton & George Strait Announce Spring 2024 Stadium Tour Dates With Little Big Town

Home News Cait Stoddard September 12th, 2023 - 3:17 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Setting venue attendance records across seven stadium shows this Summer, country music artists George Strait and eight time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton will continue the excitement into 2024 with nine new tour dates. Also returning for the extended run of one off stadium dates are special guests and Grammy award winning band Little Big Town.

In addition to Summer shows in Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Ames, Charlotte, East Rutherford, Salt Lake City, Detroit and Chicago, Strait will also supersize his longstanding Strait to Vegas show with a December date at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium to mark the 37 installment of the engagement.

Tickets to most shows go on sale September 22 at 10 a.m. local time by visiting GeorgeStrait.com, with tickets to the Jacksonville show go on sale October 20 at 10 a.m. local time. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning September 15 at 10 a.m. local time through September 21 at 10 p.m. local time.

Of the few opportunities to see Strait perform live, Pollstar opines, “Strait remains the most worthy inheritor of Merle Haggard or Willie Nelson’s mantle of country icon through the meaningful fluidity with which he moves through country’s various sub-strains with the same ease and enjoyment that marked both men’s Country Music Hall of Fame careers.”

In the press release Strait shares his thoughts about the new tour dates.

“I’ve always said we have the best fans in the world, and to see so many of them show up for these shows just makes us want to keep bringing them more. I’ve also missed performing in Las Vegas during NFR, so I’m happy to see that show come together in 2024. See you soon!”

Strait is the unambiguous King of Country Music, having sold more than 105 million albums and counting while earning more than 60 major entertainment industry awards, countless nominations and becoming the only act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades.

With 33 different Platinum or multi Platinum albums, Strait had earned the third most certifications of any artist in any genre, following only The Beatles and Elvis Presley. Also with a total of 60, Strait has more number 1 songs than any other artist in history.

Stapleton is a 14 time CMA, 10 time ACM Award winner and one of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians who will release his highly anticipated new album, Higher, on November 10 byMercury Nashville.

The record consists of 14 tracks that showcase Stapleton’s supernatural voice and musical versatility with songs that defy easy categorization. Already receiving overwhelming notice, the album’s lead single, “White Horse,” recently achieved the biggest add day of the last 12 months at country radio and marks the highest chart debut of Stapleton‘s career.

Released to critical acclaim, Billboard praises, “‘White Horse’ finds Stapleton pairing an outlaw swagger with some heaven-scraping vocals, going for the gusto throughout the chorus to try and match the guitar snarl.”