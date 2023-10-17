Alkaline Trio Announces New Album Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs For January 2024 Release, Shares New Video For Title Track

Home News Cait Stoddard October 17th, 2023 - 4:40 PM

On January 26, 2024 Alkaline Trio will return in Grand Guignol style with Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs, which is the group’s tenth album and first full length offering of new material to be released in (66)6 years.

Recorded with Grammy winning producer Cameron Webb at Studio 606 in Northridge CA, Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs finds Alkaline Trio stripping turning the music down to the skin and bones of its unmistakable sonic spirit, while taking that dark essence to parts previously unknown.

Accompanied by the premiere of a fittingly kinetic video directed by Ravi Dhar that features pro skaters including Steve Caballero, Chris Cole and more, the album’s first single and title track exemplifies its balance of the eerily familiar and the shock of the new.

In the press release vocalist, guitarist and founder Matt Skiba shares the meaning behind the band’s upcoming album.

“My mom worked for years as an emergency room nurse. She and her co-workers referred to exceptionally busy nights as ‘blood, hair, and eyeballs’. Well, we’ve been busy making an exceptional record we refer to as Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs, too. We approached this new record in completely new ways.”

The musician adds: “We built the songs together, from the ground up, in the same room which hasn’t happened since the band started. Usually we start with an idea somebody’s already written. This time, we had the unique opportunity to build the songs onto drums recorded at Studio 606 on to two-inch tape using one of the most beautiful-sounding and legendary consoles in rock. It has almost everything to do with how our new record sounds.”

Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs Track List