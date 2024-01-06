Alkaline Trio Share Hypnotic New Single “Versions of You”

Home News Jordan Rizo January 6th, 2024 - 11:17 AM

In their new single, “Versions of You”, Alkaline Trio enlightens listeners with their magnetic song that is not only catchy, but also discusses a topic that is surely relatable for many people. The American punk rock band kicks off the beginning of the year strong with their powerful single that includes a variety of different instrumentation, deep and relatable lyrics as well as entertaining visuals to go along with the song. In the description of the press release, Alkaline Trio undoubtedly makes their mark and establishes their style with their “sinister and earworm” single that matches the bands overall vibe and individuality.

Throughout the video, the viewer can see sped-up visuals that include people from past decades representing that style and vibe that further engage the audience’s attention. Furthermore, specific lyrics in the single enable the listener to grasp the concept of the song, and be more appreciative of the band’s music as it conveys a powerful message. For instance, one of the lyrics in the song quotes, “So many pieces of you..do they all get a piece of me.. From the memories you let go”. Evidently, the singer is revealing how they dealt with a relationship where the person on the other hand seemed to be inauthentic and fake with all of their different versions. Furthermore, the artist is also alluding to the fact that the end of the relationship was hurtful and although it seemed to be the choice of the other party, there is now clarity in the lack of purity of that relationship.

The press release later shares Andriano’s explanation of the song where he states how the song is about navigating through the end of a friendship and recognizing it is best to let some things go especially if it was driven by selfish motives. Keeping this in mind, not only is the band’s new single a great listen through its instruments and powerful vocals, but more importantly, it is influential due to its message that allows fans to have a sense of relatability.