Home News Nyah Hamilton January 27th, 2024 - 1:34 PM

Alkaline Trio Shares Cinematic New Video For “Break.” Along with their new album Blood, Hair, Eyeballs already available on any music streaming platform.

Alkaline Trio is an American rock band from McHenry, Illinois. The band was formed in 1996 by guitarist and vocalist Matt Skiba, bassist Rob Doran, and drummer Glenn Porter. Their music style has been described as punk rock, pop punk, and emo. The band has released several studio albums like “Goddamnit” (1998), “From Here to Infirmary” (2001), “Good Mourning” (2003), and “Crimson” (2005). Some of their popular singles were “Radio,” “Stupid Kid,” and “This Could Be Love.” The band is known for its devoted fan base and has been praised for its songwriting and energetic live performances. Their single’s new video is definitely haunting and a great addition to the existing single. If anything, these visuals add to the message of the lyrics and the melody.

According to a press release, “‘Offers their signature sinister sensibility, with a fresh, albeit eerie, feeling of groundedness… It’s grim, and it’s great. True to form.’ —ALTERNATIVE PRESS ‘The band’s signature sound is obviously intact on Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs, but the songs are rendered with such immediacy and melodic intensity’ —UNDER THE RADAR. The agonizing wait for the new Alkaline Trio album is over at last: Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs, the band’s 10th studio album, is out today, January 26, on Rise Records. Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs’ arrival is heralded by the latest video from the album, this time for standout track ‘Break.’- captures the dark, alluring energy of a classic Alkaline Trio performance in stark and vivid black and white, the song’s infectious hooks and melodies offset — or possibly enhanced — by its backdrop of the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles.”