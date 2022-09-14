The Black Dahlia Murder Plans To Continue As Band Without Trevor Strnad

Home News Roy Lott September 14th, 2022 - 8:54 PM

After the death of frontman Trevor Strnad earlier this year, The Black Dahlia Murder has announced their first show since his passing. The band is set to play a show in Detroit on n October 28 at Saint Andrew’s Hall. It is noted that it will be a“celebration of the life and legacy of Trevor Strnad.” Darkest Hour and Plague Years will also be playing. Ticket pre-sales begin tomorrow September 15 at 10 a.m. ET and general on-sale begin this Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.

Brian Eschbach spoke with Decibel in an exclusive interview revealing the band’s plans. “None of us wanted it to be over. We still feel like there is a lot left to do. I know Trevor would keep this band going if I went down a deep, dark path and weren’t here. It’s bigger than us.” He continued to say “When we finally started talking about it, we thought, ‘Let’s remake it from within and see if Ryan wants to return. And I’ll take a crack on the vocals and see how it goes.’ I can’t go out there and do Trevor’s voice or try to be him. I can only execute the music of the Black Dahlia Murder with respect and try to do it the most justice I can. I’ve heard Trevor perform more than anyone else alive.”

Eschbach will now take Strnad’s place with former guitarist of the band Ryan Knight set to rejoin and take Eschbach’s place.

