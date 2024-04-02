Sumac Announces New Album The Healer For June 2024 Release, Shares Lead Single “Yellow Dawn”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 2nd, 2024 - 2:22 PM

Sumac have announced their new album, The Healer, will be out on June 21 on 2xLP. The album sees Sumac deepen their multi faceted exploration into the parallel experiences of creation and destruction. Over the course of four tracks in 76 minutes, the band presents a sequence of shifting movements which undergo a constant process of expansion, contraction, corruption and regrowth.

The group‘s interpolation of melody, drone, improvisation and complex riffing becomes a transmogrifying act embodying the depth of human experience. In its highest aspiration it mirrors our ability to endure mortal and spiritual challenges, through which we may emerge with an increased capacity for understanding, empathy, love of self and others.

Alongside the album’s announcement, the trio have shared the single “Yellow Dawn,” which is an epic that churns meditative organ by Faith Coloccia into a glacial stomp that the band obliterates into swirls of airtight riffing and untethered, intoxicating improvisations.

The Healer Tracklist