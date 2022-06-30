Max Cavalera Looks Back at the Launch of Soulfly

Lead vocalist and founder of heavy metal band Soulfly, Max Cavalera, recently sat down with Blabbermouth in order to discuss upcoming album “Totem”, and the original founding of the band. Cavalera first began Soulfly back in 1997, following his departure from the Brazilian band Sepultura, which he co-founded with his brother, Igor.

Though Cavalera left Sepultura and founded Soulfly soon after, there doesn’t appear to be any regrets about his former band. Speaking to Blabbermouth, Cavalera says of the two bands, “But I like the idea that Soulfly was different from Sepultura. The way it was formed was different; we had different elements, almost like a different spirit altogether. It was a bit more positive, in a way, spiritual. Fans connected with that. The ones that didn’t always had the old Sepultura stuff to listen to. I love that stuff as well.”

Cavalera has been busy with numerous musical projects. In addition to Soulfly, Cavalera is involved with bands such as Killer Be Killed and Nailbomb. Cavalera also started a new band last year, Go Ahead and Die.

Soulfly’s next album, “Totem”, will be released on August 5, 2022, and features 10 new tracks.