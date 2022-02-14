Sondre Lerche Shares Chill New Single “Avatars Of Love”

Home News Tara Mobasher February 14th, 2022 - 3:19 PM

Sondre Lerche has released the title track to his album Avatars of Love, which is set for an April 1 release. AURORA, CHAI, Mary Lattimore, Felicia Douglass, Ana Müler, and Rodrigo Alarcon will be featured on the upcoming album.

The album is said to have been written during a remote weeklong excursion after the record was meant to be finished.

“I had scribbled the title ‘Avatars of Love’ in my notebook when I started writing the songs for this album, but the title track itself didn’t materialize until the end of the whole process,” he said. “On an excursion up north to the Lofoten Islands in Norway to start on a new book I instead ended up spending the whole week writing ‘Avatars’. I thought I was done with the album, but this song kept coming. It was meant to be a small, compact song, but when I started fooling around with some of the albums, songs, and artists that had been meaningful to my recent state of mind, its scope expanded. What started as a joke in my head about folklore vs evermore, and the anniversary of Joni Mitchell’s ultimate freedom vs love travelogue, Blue, ended as this musical rant that changed the way I saw the song.”

The dreamy and soft single is seemingly inspired by artists and musicians Lerche looks up to. He makes references to Britney Spears, Drake, Taylor Swift, and more. Lerche will begin his tour in Berlin ON April 9, and conclude it on May 21 in New York, New York. His full track list can be viewed below.

Avatars of Love Tracklist:

LP 1:

01) Guarantee That I’d Be Loved

02) Dead of the Night

03) Will We Ever Comprehend (feat. Rodrigo Alarcon, Ana Müller)

04) Cut

05) Turns Out I’m Sentimental After All

06) What Makes Me Tick

07) My Love Still Waits

LP 2:

08) Avatars of Love

09) Summer In Reverse (feat. CHAI)

10) Now She Sleeps Beside Me

11) Special Needs (feat. Felicia Douglass)

12) The Other Side of Ecstasy

13) Magnitude of Love (feat. Mary Lattimore)

14) Alone in the Night (feat. AURORA)

