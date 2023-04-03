Sondre Lerche Share Melancholic New Single “The Most Savage Joke”

Home News Jaden Johnson April 3rd, 2023 - 12:02 PM

Norwegian folk pop singer, Sondre Lerche, releases newest song “The Most Savage Joke”, a pessimistic commentary on the state of humanity in all of its selfish nature. This latest addition to Lerche’s catalog was released alongside his new 20 song album, Avatars Of The Night, which features remixes, reworks, live versions, and demos to his previously released songs. With each song averaging a running time of 7 minutes, “The Most Savage Joke” only runs for about three minutes and despite the relatively shorter song length, Lerche is still able to drive home a fully thought out reflective piece on humanity’s decreasing care for community.

A melancholic, brutal tale of how humans were “built to fail” all wrapped into the dreamy bells and guitar work guiding listeners down a stream of consciousness and awareness of the shortcomings placed upon the human race as a whole. Building up into the massive swell of a dramatic string section winding the listener deeper and deeper into a hypnotic trance. The lighthearted production along with Lerche’s effervescent vocal delivery can easily blind listeners to the true solemn nature of this piece. Closing with the lines, “It’s Savage we can’t appreciate each other, until we meet our fate”, Lerche expresses his feelings of disgust for the lack of care and acknowledgment that is had for one another. Including himself in the narrative with lyrics such as “we”, Lerche lets audiences know this is less of a judgment but a look within.