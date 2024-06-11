Anohni and the Johnsons Share Stunning New Single “Breaking”

From the sessions that created Anohni’s critically acclaimed 2023 album, My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross, comes a new unreleased gem “Breaking.” The song is stripped down trio of guitar and clarinet, with layers of jazz infused vocals. At first distilled and then volatile, “Breaking” is a stunning addition to Anohni‘s vital canon.

The new song follows last week’s announcement of an extensive North American tour with the Johnsons. Fans can register now at anohni.com for first access to pre sale tickets before anyone else. Pre sale begins today at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, June 14.

Anohni‘s sixth studio album, My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross, continues to examine societal structures, spirituality and our relationships with the biosphere. The record was named Album of the Year by The New Yorker and The Toronto Star. Politiken awarded the album with five hearts and called it “a delicate flame ignited by the soul music of the past,” while GAFFA characterized it as “an otherworldly experience.”