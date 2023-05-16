ANOHNI Announces New Album My Back Was a Bridge For You to Cross For July 2023 Release; Releases New Video for “It Must Change”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 16th, 2023 - 5:06 PM

Artist ANOHNI has announced her upcoming album Back Was a Bridge For You to Cross will be released on July 7 by Secretly Canadian and Rough Trade.

In the press release ANOHNI describes the creative process for My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross, which is her first album since 2016’s Hopelessness.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On. That was a really important touchstone in my mind. Some of these songs respond to global and environmental concerns first voiced in popular music over 50 years ago.”

Also the artist has released the music video for her latest single “It Must Change,”which describes systems in collapse with a note of compassion for humanity. The music video for stars British social justice activist Munroe Bergdorf and it is directed by Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard.

“The truth is I always thought you were beautiful in your own way/That’s why this is so sad.” ANOHNI’s voice is sensual and smoothed, selectively reaching to the edges of what it can contain. “We’re not getting out of here/No one’s getting out of here/This is our world.”

The artist continues with: “You know how they always said that light was the opposite of darkness?/It’s just fire in darkness, creating life/So those opposites, they don’t exist/It’s just an idea that someone told you.”

ANOHNI explains, “Many of the recordings on this record — like ‘It Must Change’ and ‘Can’t’ — capture the first and only time I have sung those songs through. There’s a magic when you suddenly place words you have been thinking about for a long time into melody. A neural system awakens. It isn’t personal and yet is so personal. Things connect and come alive.”

My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross Tracklist

1. It Must Change

2. Go Ahead

3. Sliver Of Ice

4. Can’t

5. Scapegoat

6. It’s My Fault

7. Rest

8. There Wasn’t Enough

9. Why Am I Alive Now?

10. You Be Free