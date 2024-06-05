Anohni and the Johnsons Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Isabella Fischer June 5th, 2024 - 9:03 PM

ANOHNI and the Johnsons are hitting the road once again! For the first time in 8 years, ANOHNI, crowned as, “One of our generation’s greatest protest singers/songwriters” by NPR’s All Songs Considered, is coming up on a major North American tour. This eagerly awaited tour includes stops in major cities such as, “Mexico City, NYC, LA, Chicago, Toronto, and more” according to a recent press release.

Born in the UK and raised in Amsterdam and California, ANOHNI is a citizen of the world, and her musical influences reflect this. She’s an icon in that her music spans across so many different genres – from electronic experimental to avant-garde classical, dance and soul. Achieving breakthrough success in 2005 with “I Am a Bird Now,” she’s earned critical acclaim and accolades, including the UK’s Mercury Award. ANOHNI’s sixth studio album, “My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross” (2023), dives into themes like society, spirituality, and our connection with nature. Through rich lyrical narratives, the album also talks about the interplay between the natural world and human experience.

This theme aligns with ANOHNI and the Johnsons’ ethos of dedicating their music to social and environmental consciousness. The music video for their 2023 single “Why Am I Alive Now?” reinforces this.

ANOHNI’s decision to go on tour with her band, the Johnsons, stems from a desire to connect with her audience in a meaningful way.

She says, “I am presenting a series of concerts in Mexico, the US and Canada this fall. It is my first time touring since 2016, and first time with a band in 14 years. I feel like I want to sing for people, to affirm that these times are unprecedented, and to hold and express a sense of what’s really happening.”

ANOHNI and the Johnsons 2024 Tour Dates

13/06/24 – Athens, GR – The Acropolis

15/06/24 – Ravenna, IT – Pala De Andrea – Ravenna Festival

18/06/24 – Madrid, ESP – Noches de Botanica

20/06/24 – San Sebastian, ESP – Kursaal Auditorium

26/06/24 – Paris, FR – Philharmonie de Paris

27/06/24 – Paris, FR – Philharmonie de Paris

29/06/24 – Manchester, UK – The Hall, Aviva Studios

01/07/24 – London, UK – The Barbican SOLD OUT

02/07/24 – London, UK – The Barbican SOLD OUT

06/07/24 – Ghent, BE – Ghent Jazz Festival SOLD OUT

09/07/24 – Berlin, DE – Citadel Music Festival

12/07/24 – Copenhagen, DK – DR Koncerthuset – Copenhagen Jazz Festival

13/07/24 – Copenhagen, DK – DR Koncerthuset – Copenhagen Jazz Festival

24/09/24 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropólitan

27/09/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Walt Disney Concert Hall

28/09/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Walt Disney Concert Hall

01/10/24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

05/10/24 – Vancouver, BC – The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts

07/10/24 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

12/10/24 – Chicago, IL – Orchestra Hall at Symphony Center

15/10/24 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

18/10/24 – Brooklyn, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House