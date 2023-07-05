ANOHNI and the Johnsons Help Women Seeking Refuge For Video of New Song “Why Am I Alive Now?”

Home News Roy Lott July 5th, 2023 - 5:24 PM

British-born, New York-based ANOHNI has released her latest single “Why Am I Alive Now?” along with its accompanying music video from ANOHNI and the Johnsons’ forthcoming album, My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross, out July 7 on Secretly Canadian / Rough Trade. “Why am I alive now?,” ANOHNI asks, her ever-emotive vocals resting atop a bed of lush instrumentation co-produced by Jimmy Hogarth. As the song continues, ANOHNI’s voice is both subtle and powerful. The accompanying “Why Am I Alive Now?” video, directed by Hunter Schafer from Euphoria, is expansive and cinematic. In her second-ever directorial endeavor, Schafer creates a portrait of women seeking refuge in each other in the midst of an industrial complex overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Schafer comments, “I started listening to Anohni in high school, so it’s a huge honor to help her build a visual world for WAIAN. This music video was an honest attempt to answer the question that WAIAN begs, Why Am I Alive Now? I wanted to focus on the idea of finding sisterhood in a world that does nothing to help – I hope the direction, choreography, and tone convey a small piece of that journey.”

Ahead of the album’s release, ANOHNI will be performing live during an exclusive early album playback experience on Thursday, July 6th at Noon PT / 3PM ET / 8PM BST on her YouTube channel with special guest Nomi Ruiz. Additionally, this presentation will feature an on-camera conversation between ANOHNI and Schafer.