Colin Newman of Wire and Malka Spigel of Minimal Compact Announce New Immersion Album Nanocluster Vol. 1 for September 2021 Release

Formed in 1994, Immersion is the brainchild of the duo Colin Newman (of Wire) and his spouse Malka Spigel (of Minimal Compact). Both were also in the 2004 post-punk collaboration Githead.

Immersion’s first and fully instrumental album Oscillating was released on their own label, swim~, the same label they are releasing their new upcoming album Nanocluster Vol. 1 now. In their 2018 interview with mxdwn, the couple described how well they function private and musically on their various projects, “It kind of helps that we are a couple because we trust each other. We support each other, we’re very open with each other when we make music. So there are no barriers really.” Spigel says, “Even in a band you’ve been in for 15, 20 years, there are still barriers, things you wouldn’t do or wouldn’t say and we don’t have any of that.”

Nanocluster Vol.1 is named after Spigel’s and Newman’s nightclub in Brighton, UK. It will be their first album with collaborators, Tarwater (German duo of Ronald Lippok and Bernd Jestram), Laetitia Sadier, Ulrich Schnauss and Scanner (or Robin Rimbaud). Spigel and Newman collaborated with Rimbaud on Githead. Sadier just released a new compilation with her group Stereolab, while Newman’s Wire dropped their album 10:20 in August last year. The band also planned a tour for 2020. Spigel says about their collaborators, “I think the really interesting thing is how different everybody is,” she continues, “Both as people and creatively.”

The collab’s album will be out September 4th, but the group already released their new track “Skylarks” on Tuesday, July 6th.

“Skylarks” features light melodies while maintaining a steady mid-paced tempo. The song with Ulrich Schnauss is both relaxing and stimulating. The video to the song mainly features different landscapes seen through various colorful filters. The video fits the theme of the music. Like most of Immersion’s projects, this song is purely instrumental and with that comes a little more freedom of creativity, something Immersion is known and loved for.

Nanocluster Vol. 1 Track List



1. Ripples (feat. Tarwater)

2. Mrs. Wood (feat. Tarwater)

3. All You Cat Lovers (feat. Tarwater)

4. Unclustered (feat. Laetitia Sadier)

5. Uncencored (feat. Sadier)

6. Riding The Wave (feat. Sadier)

7. Remember Those Days On The Road (feat. Ulrich Schnauss)

8. Skylarks (feat. Schnauss)

9. So Much Green (feat. Schnauss)

10. Cataliz (feat. Scanner)

11. Metrosphere (feat. Scanner)

12. The Mundane And The Profound (feat. Scanner)