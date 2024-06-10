Adrianne Lenker Shares Meaningful New Video For “Evol”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 10th, 2024 - 1:13 PM

Earlier this year, Adrianne Lenker released her new album, Bright Future, through 4AD. The album was hailed by Rolling Stone, NPR Music, Bright Future, The New York Times, Pitchfork, NPR Music, Stereogum, Billboard, New York Magazine and more. And now, the artist has shared her latest song “Evol,” which studies love in a mirror while Lenker’s exquisite wordplay stands firmly in the rich tradition of folk music.

As for the music video, it stars Lenker, Birgy, Adel Bengo, Rob Savage, Drew Miller, James Krivchenia, Flora Branch Ortiz Concha, Johnny Ortiz, Maida Branch, Natalie Day and Claire Iannelli. Each scene is “a portrait of a wandered person, unrooted and questioning the realities of connection” said Birgy.

Bright Future marks Lenker’s first album since 2020’s songs & instrumentals and it features co production from Philip Weinrobe, alongside contributions from Davidson, Nick Hakim, and Josefin Runsteen.