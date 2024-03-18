Adrianne Lenker Shares Melodic New Single “Free Treasure”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 18th, 2024 - 1:54 PM

American singer-songwriter, Adrianne Lenker, who is also the lead guitarist and primary songwriter of Big Thief, has just released a new solo single titled “Free Treasure.” This song is a part of her upcoming album, Bright Future, which will be released on March 22nd.

“Free Treasure” is gentle and comforting. The finger-picked guitar opens the songs and is soon joined by Lenker’s soft vocals. Country musician, Mat Davidson, accompanies Lenker on this song with vocals and extra guitar. This song is sentimental and emotional. The vocals may be soft but they sure pack a punch. “Free Treasure” is a mixture of folk, country, and indie music. The vocals lean a lot towards country with slight bits of twang from Lenker on certain words. The guitar pairs wonderfully with a folky tune. The subtle mixture of genres creates a song that can be enjoyed by many.

In addition to the album soon to come out and release of “Free Treasure,” Adrianne Lenker will be showcasing this new single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tomorrow night (March 19).

Below you can take a listen to “Free Treasure” by Adrianne Lenker.