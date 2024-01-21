Adrianne Lenker Announces New Album Bright Future For March 2024 Release, Shares New SIngle “Sadness As A Gift”

Home News Jordan Rizo January 21st, 2024 - 12:26 PM

In a newly released single, Adrianne Lenker continues to showcase her undeniable talent and angelic vocals that continue to captivate audiences and inspire her fans. Not every artist has the ability to create songs that are relatable to people and that elicit emotions from the listener that personalize the song. Nevertheless, Lenker is surely an exception since she successfully creates music that has beautiful themes and allows listeners to connect to them by personalizing its message.

According to the press release, Adrianne Lenker has surely kept busy by announcing her new album Bright Future that is set to be released in March, 2024. Her new single, “Sadness As A Gift,” is a calm and melodic song that brings an atmosphere of tranquility to the listener. Lenker’s angelic vocals illuminate the song and motivate the audience to continue listening. The lyrical aspects of the single are a significant contributor to the likeability of the new song and a great introduction to the upcoming album.

Without a doubt, her lyrics are powerful as they express emotions and situations that many people have experienced in their lifetime and can relate to on a personal level. For example, the beginning of the song quotes “we can see the sadness as a gist and still feel too heavy to hold,” which underlines how people who experience pain and heartbreak often cannot see the benefit of those experiences in the moment that they are feeling such disheartening emotions. Nevertheless, Lenker’s song reminds the listener that sadness is a gift because it allows you to learn lessons and grow as a person. In a way, the single is exploring the common phrase, “pain is beauty and beauty is pain” to encourage individuals to move past hardships and utilize sadness and pain to prosper in the future.

BRIGHT FUTURE TRACKLIST

1. Real House

2. Sadness As A Gift

3. Fool

4. No Machine

5. Free Treasure

6. Vampire Empire

7. Evol

8. Candleflame

9. Already Lost

10. Cell Phone Says

11. Donut Seam

12. Ruined